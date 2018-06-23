Lucas Torreira hails Arsenal but remains coy on future

Lucas Torreira has hailed Arsenal as “one of the most important” clubs in the world, but he remained tight-lipped over his future as speculation grows he is set to swap Sampdoria for the Emirates.

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero said this week his club have accepted a €30 million offer for the midfielder, but with Torreira in Russia for Uruguay’s World Cup campaign, the deal has dragged on.

“No, I don’t know [if a move to Arsenal will happen soon],” Torreira was quoted as saying in the Independent. “At the moment, the most important thing is playing for my country.

“Arsenal are a good team, one of the most important in the world, but at this moment I am focused on playing for my country.”

Torreira has made two substitute appearances in 1-0 wins over Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Unai Emery has already signed Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno from Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen respectively as he begins his tenure at the London club. The Gunners have been linked with Torreira for quite some time and could be made to wait a little longer with Uruguay now through to the Round of 16.