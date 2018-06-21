Manchester City agree Jorginho fee with Napoli

Manchester City have made a significant breakthrough in their pursuit of the Napoli midfielder Jorginho after reaching an agreement for an initial fee of £43m with the Italian side.

The Premier League champions have been in talks with Napoli for weeks for the signature of the Brazil-born Italy international and it now appears a deal is inching closer to completion. Reports in Italy claimed Jorginho and his agent arrived in London on Wednesday, with further meetings scheduled to discuss bonuses, which could total up to £5m. He is expected to sign a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium and become City’s first signing of the summer.

Jorginho moved to Italy as a teenager and made more than 130 appearances for Napoli since his move from Verona in 2014. He has eight Italian caps to his name since making his international debut in 2016. Napoli have acted decisively to replace him, with 22-year-old Fabrian Ruiz joining from Real Betis for €30m.