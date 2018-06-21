Manchester United complete Fred capture from Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester United have announced the signing of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk. The Brazil international joins on a five-year deal.

The midfielder, who is currently part of Brazil’s squad competing at the ongoing World Cup in Russia, passed a medical on Thursday despite an ankle complaint that kept him out of his side’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Sunday. United reportedly paid in excess of £50m for the midfielder.

“Fred will complement our other midfielders’ qualities, which we need; his creative brain and passing vision will give us another dimension to our game,” José Mourinho said. “I am very happy he is joining our club and I believe our players know how important he can be in our team.”

Fred is comfortable playing either as a destroyer or creator in midfield and adds to Mourinho’s midfield numbers as they seek to wrestle the title from Manchester City next season. He now says his attention will turn fully to trying to win Brazil’s sixth world title.