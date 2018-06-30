Fellaini signs two-year extension at Manchester United

Marouane Fellaini is set to stay at Manchester United after the midfielder signed a two-year contract extension until 2020 with an option of a further year to stay.

The midfielder was set to become a free agent on July 1 and the Belgium international had stated he was going to make an announcement on his future soon. There were rumours of a move to AC Milan but United made the jump before their own player and made an announcement on Friday.

“I am pleased to be continuing my journey as a Manchester United player,” Fellaini told the club’s website.

“I made this decision because I am very happy here. Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve.

“I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always shown in me. My focus now is on the World Cup and I am looking forward to a successful season ahead.”

Fellaini made 16 league appearances last term – with only five starts – scoring four goals as United finished a long way behind champions Manchester City.