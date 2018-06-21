Inter star Skriniar confirms Manchester United interest

Inter Milan defender Martin Skriniar has confirmed that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed interest to sign him this summer.

Mourinho has continued building his team for an assault on the Premier League with the capture of Fred from Shakhtar Donestk and the former Inter boss has now turned his attention towards the Slovakian centre-back.

The 23-year-old however has reiterated his commitment to the San Siro club who are due to return to the Champions League after a six-year absence.

Skinriar told the Slovakian football federation’s official website: “Manchester United? I heard from them and it made me proud.

“But Inter decided to reject it and I cannot say anything more about it.

“However I am satisfied.”

The defender was speaking after undergoing surgery to correct an eye defect and will now be hoping to return fully fit for the new season ahead.

Skriniar joined Inter last summer for €20m after a stellar lone season at Sampdoria.