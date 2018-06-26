Pastore completes Roma move from PSG

Roma have completed the signing of Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore from Paris St-Germain for £21.8m.

The 29-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Champions League semi-finalists.

Pastore joined PSG in 2011 for £37m and played more than 250 games, winning the domestic treble on three occasions but the French champions need to make £52.9m from player sales by the end of June to comply with financial fair play rules and have sanctioned the sale as a result.

“The signing of Javier makes me very happy because we are talking about the sort of player who can excite the fans who he plays for,” said Roma sporting director Monchi.

“In my career I have signed a lot of players, but Javier might just be the one with the most talent.”

Pastore is Roma’s eighth signing of the summer and he joins on the same day the club announced deals for defender Davide Santon and midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

Santon (9.5m euros) and Zaniolo (4.5m euros) arrived from Inter Milan, while Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan went the other way.

Roma also completed the signing of winger Justin Kluivert from Ajax on Friday.