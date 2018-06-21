Emre Can set for Juventus switch after medical

Emre Can has arrived in Turin ahead of a proposed move to Juventus on a free transfer from Liverpool.

The Germany international was photographed upon his arrival at the Juventus Medical Centre where he was mobbed by fans waiting to catch a glimpse of their new signing. The Serie A champions have held a longstanding interest in the 24-year-old and were confident of securing his services despite interest from elsewhere.

“We are optimistic about the positive end of negotiations with Emre Can,” club CEO Beppe Morata told Mediaset Premium in May.

“We hope to announce his signing after the Champions League final.”

Juventus have now won the race to sign a player who joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014. He made 166 appearances for the Merseyside club, scoring 14 times. He sustained an injury in Liverpool’s 5-0 win against Watford in March and only made his return as a late substitute in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev last month.

Can is expected to sign a four-year deal worth around €5m a year.