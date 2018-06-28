Juventus sign Valencia defender Joao Cancelo for £35.5m

Juventus have signed Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo from Valencia for £35.5m on a five-year deal.

Cancelo, who plays as a right back but can also play further forward, spent last season on loan at Inter Milan where he scored one goal in 26 Serie A appearances.

The 24-year-old was included in Portugal’s 26-man preliminary squad for the ongoing World Cup in Russia but was eventually axed from Fernando Santos’ travelling party.

Cancelo will be replacing Stephan Lichtsteiner, the veteran Swiss right back, who left to join Arsenal last month on a free transfer after seven years in Turin.

He follows the signings of winger Douglas Costa, midfielder Emre Can and goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

Cancelo moved to Valencia in 2014 after spending time in the Benfica youth set up via a move from his hometown team of Barreirense.