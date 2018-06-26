Nainggolan joins Inter in £33m swap deal from Roma

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has joined Serie A rivals Inter Milan on a four-year contract.

The deal values Nainggolan at £33m, with Inter paying £21m and including defender Davide Santon and midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

Nainggolan, who joined Roma in 2014, only signed a new four-year deal with the club last summer.

He reached the Champions League semi-finals with Roma in May.

The move sees him reunited with former Roma boss Luciano Spalletti at the San Siro.

“I am happy to have found him again,” said Nainggolan.

“Why did I choose Inter? The important thing is to feel the trust, the assistant director, the coach and [vice president] Javier Zanetti have called me, they made me feel important, my choice It was simple, I’m full of new adventure.”

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio said the signing was a “real coup” for the club.