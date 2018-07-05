Achraf Hakimi set for loan move to Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid right back Achraf Hakimi is on the verge of a loan move to Borussia Dortmund for at least two seasons, according to media reports in Germany and Spain.

The Spanish giants have completed the €40m signing of Real Sociedad defender Alvaro Odriozola, and the Spain international’s arrival means there will be limited opportunities for Hakimi next term.

BILD says the 19-year-old Morocco international is Dortmund’s first choice at right back and he will spend the next two seasons at the Signal Iduna Park.

With Dani Carvajal, Nacho and Odriozola all set to be in Real’s first team next season, Hakimi will gain much needed playing time in the Bundesliga to continue his development. This is similar to Carvajal’s loan move to Bayer Leverkusen before returning to Madrid in 2013.

BILD have reported that the deal is almost completed, and MARCA says the only detail still to be ironed out is the salary structure.