Real Madrid deny transfer agreement for Mbappe with PSG

Real Madrid have denied they have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign striker Kylian Mbappe.

Media reports circulating said the Champions League champions had agreed a fee for the teenage sensation who’s currently on national team duty with the French national team at the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

“Real Madrid has not made any offers to PSG or the player and regrets the dissemination of this type of information,” a club statement read.

“Given the information published in the last hours referring to an alleged agreement between Real Madrid CF and PSG for player Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid says they are flatly false.”

The denial is Real’s second of the week after having to quash rumours of a deal being done for another PSG attacker, Brazil’s Neymar.

Mbappe joined PSG on loan in August of last year for a fee of around £166m with his move becoming permanent on 1 July.