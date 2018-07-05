Real Madrid sign Alvaro Odriozola from Real Sociedad

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Real Sociedad defender Alvaro Odriozola for a fee in the region of €40m.

The 22-year-old has signed a six-year contract with the Spanish giants and is expected to provide competition for Dani Carvajal at right back.

The arrival of Julen Lopetegui appears to have played a part in the right back’s move as he is a huge admirer. The former Spain manager selected Odriozola in Spain’s 23-man squad to the World Cup ahead of the likes of Hector Bellerin and Sergi Roberto.

Real Sociedad had been aware that a departure from the Basque outfit inevitable and this was echoed by new coach Asier Garitano.

“He’s a top class player who was at the World Cup. I’d like to have him here next season but am realistic enough to know that top players can move to other clubs,” he told AS.

Odriozola scored his first ever goal for Spain in a 1-1 pre-World Cup friendly draw against Switzerland last month.