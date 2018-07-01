Ronaldo future up in the air after World Cup exit

Cristiano Ronaldo declined to confirm if he’ll continue playing for Portugal or retire from the international scene after his side’s Round of 16 exit at the hands of Uruguay.

The European champions were dumped out of the World Cup in Sochi 2-1 courtesy of two Edinson Cavani goals either side of Pepe’s equaliser.

Ronaldo will be 37 when the next World Cup in Qatar gets underway but the Portugal captain has kept everyone waiting on his decision.

“Now is not the time to talk about the future of players and coaches,” Ronaldo said.

“We have a fantastic group, young and with a lot of ambition and for that reason I think the team will remain strong.”

Portugal coach Fernando Santos had earlier said he hoped Ronaldo would be available for their League of Nations campaign which starts in September.

“Cristiano still has a lot to give to football,” Santos said.

“There is a tournament in September and we hope Cristiano will be with us to help the players grow.”