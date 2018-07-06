Paris St-Germain complete signing of Buffon from Juventus

Paris St-Germain have signed former Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on a free transfer.

Buffon, 40, left Juventus at the end of last season, ending a 17-year stay at a club where he played 656 times.

The nine-time Serie A winner has signed a one-year deal with the French champions with the option for a further 12 months.

“I know what dreams PSG and its fans have in their hearts,” he said.

“I am going to bring all my energy, all my experience and all of my thirst to win to help my new club achieve all the great objectives it has set out for the future.

“For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decision.”

Buffon closed out his Juventus career with a seventh consecutive league title.

He will link up with new PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel at Parc des Princes and is likely to compete with Alphonse Areola for a starting place.