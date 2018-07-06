Sweden vs England – Preview, Betting Tips and Predictions

England registered a rare penalty shootout win over Colombia to book a last-eight meeting with Sweden at Samara Arena on Saturday.

It was the only second shootout win for the Three Lions in eight attempts in major tournaments since 1990. England are infamous for their inefficiency in shootouts, and their fans would argue that the win over Colombia proves that the footballing gods are with them this time. Maybe, it’s coming home. The English are on the verge of reaching the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990, and only Sweden stand in their way of becoming the greatest national side of modern times.

England have failed to score from open play in their last two games, and their inefficiency in front of the goal could cost them against the Swedes, who have been solid at the back throughout the tournament. However, they have one of the world’s finest striker in Harry Kane, who has proved to be quite reliable in the tournament. The Englishman is currently the frontrunner for the Golden Boot, and he is a good bet in the goalscoring market.

Sweden, who are looking to reach their first semi-finals since 1994, have conceded only two goals throughout the tournament. It can be argued that a solid defence has been the main reason behind their surprising success in Russia. In fact, they have kept three clean sheets in their four games in the tournament. In the last-16, they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Switzerland.

On the attacking front, the Scandinavian nation have struggled to score goals. Among the remaining nations in the tournament, they are the lowest scorers with six goals in four games.

Sweden vs England – Match Facts

These two nations have played each other 24 times previously. England have claimed eight wins to Sweden’s seven. Nine games have ended in draws.

Both sides have frequently faced each other in major tournaments in recent years. The most recent meeting was in 2012 Euro Championships – a 3-2 win for England. Both sides also played against one another in group stages of 2002 and 2006 World Cups, and both games ended in draws.

The Three Lions will play in the last-eight of a World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Betting Tip

On paper, the Three Lions obviously have more talent in the squad. Additionally, Sweden don’t have many match-winners in their squad. Thus, they will set out to frustrate England and take the game to penalties. We don’t see too many goals in the game, and we are backing under 2.5 goals as our betting tip. Bet365 prices this up at 19/40 and are often best price, as these customer reviews suggest.

Sweden vs England – Team News

Jamie Vardy is a doubt for the English after suffering a groin strain in the win over Colombia. The Leicester City striker couldn’t train on Friday, and he is expected to undergo a late fitness test ahead of the game. Dele Alli, Ashley Young and Kyle Walker should recover from their respective niggles.

For the Blue-Yellow, Mikael Lustig is suspended. Janne Andersson has rest of the squad available for selection.