Cristiano Ronaldo set for sensational Juventus switch

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the cusp of sealing a sensational move to Juventus from Real Madrid, according to multiple media reports in Portugal, Italy and Spain.

The five-time Ballon D’or winner cast doubt on his future at Real in the immediate aftermath of winning the Champions League for the third successive year, and it appears a move to the Italian champions is inching ever closer.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, Ronaldo is set to sign a four-year contract in Turin and a €100m deal is set to be confirmed in the coming hours.

“A deal is not complete, but an agreement between the parties [involved in the negotiations] will be a reality in the coming hours,” says Record, which adds that the 33-year-old will pocket an annual salary of 30 million euros at the Turin club.

Ronaldo’s move to Italy moved towards its conclusion after Real president Florentino Perez and his agent Jorge Mendes met for “emergency talks” over his departure from the Bernabéu, in a meeting initially revealed by the Spanish TV programme ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’.