Arsenal complete Papastathopoulos signing from Dortmund

Arsenal have completed the signing of Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee on a long-term contract.

Reports linking the Greek international with the north London club have been widespread in the last few weeks and Unai Emery has now got his man as he continues the rebuilding work following Arsene Wenger’s departure.

The 30-year-old brings experience to Arsenal’s defence and having won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup during his time with Dortmund, Emery will be hoping he proves the lynchpin at the heart of a new-look club.

The defender becomes Arsenal’s third summer signing after Stephan Lichsteiner and Bernd Leno joined from Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

Papastathopoulos, with 79 international caps to his name, will wear the number 5 for Arsenal.