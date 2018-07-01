Jack Wilshere willing to go abroad after Arsenal exit

Jack Wilshere has admitted that he is “willing to go abroad” as he weighs up his options after leaving Arsenal as a free agent.

The 26-year-old is leaving the club he joined as a 7-year-old, and amid interest from English clubs and a few others on the continent including Fenerbahce.

“I am willing to go abroad if the right opportunity comes up. Also, everyone knows I like the Premier League and the battle of it,” Wilshere said when asked by Sky Sports News if he was willing to leave England.

“It is literally the best thing that comes up and the best opportunity that we will take. I am not really in any rush, today [Saturday] is actually my last day with my contract at Arsenal, so it’s been a bit of a strange day.

“I have played 10 years as a professional there and had 17 years at the club. We are looking at things and I am keeping myself fit. So if something does come up I am ready to go.”

The England international, however, has said he is in no rush to make what will be the most important decision of his career.

“This has been a good opportunity for me to rest and reflect on my life and what I want – I am not going to rush that decision,” Wilshere added.

“The transfer window finishes early August, so we still have some time and with the World Cup still going on things happen after the World Cup and during.

“Everyone knows what deadline day is like, it’s manic and teams start to panic so we will see. I am not putting a deadline on anything.”

Wilshere made 38 appearances for Arsenal last season – his highest tally since 2010-11 – with the all-action midfielder having been able to lessen the impact of niggling knocks on an injury-hit career.