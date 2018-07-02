Petr Cech turns down Napoli to fight for Arsenal spot

Petr Cech has turned down the chance to join Napoli as the veteran goalkeeper insists his ‘future is at Arsenal.’

The 36-year-old moved to the north London club three years ago from Chelsea and still has a year to run on his current contract. But with new manager Unai Emery having invested £19m in Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, Cech’s time as Arsenal number one could be over.

Serie A runners-up Napoli are in the market for a new goalkeeper following Pepe Reina’s move to AC Milan and were reportedly interested in a season-long loan deal but their new goalkeeper won’t be Cech.

“My contract with Arsenal still has a year to run,” Cech told journalists in Zruc during a visit to his homeland.

“The only thing I’m preparing for is the fight for the No. 1 spot in goal.

“Napoli were interested but my future is at Arsenal. I didn’t think of changing clubs.”