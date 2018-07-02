Thibaut Courtois hints at Madrid move for kids’ sake

Thibaut Courtois could be set to leave Chelsea for a move to Madrid to spend more time with his young kids.

The Chelsea goalkeeper has one year left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, and although the club are hopeful of convincing him to sign a new £200,000/week contract, Courtois has hinted at a move to Madrid where he spent three seasons on loan with Atletico.

Real Madrid have long been credited with an interest in the Belgium international who is currently at the World Cup.

“I have a certain preferred destination,” Courtois said.

“I have some ideas in my mind, but I’m focusing on the World Cup and have pushed all decisions ahead until after the tournament.

“My kids are the most important for me. I haven’t seen them a lot in the last 18 months. Facetime is nice, but seeing them grow up is something different.

“My kids will play an important role in my decision.”

Courtois’ two children – Adriana (two) and Nicolas (one) – live in the Spanish capital with his former partner Marta Dominguez.