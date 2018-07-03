Mohamed Salah signes new Liverpool contract

Mohamed Salah has signed a new five-year contract that keeps him at Liverpool until 2023, in what manager Jurgen Klopp, describes as proof of the club’s progress.

The Egyptian international was widely coveted by the biggest names in football after a historic debut season at Anfield where he scored 44 goals in 52 appearances and led Liverpool to their first Champions League final in 11 years.

Financial details of the contract weren’t made public but it is understood Salah has increased his basic wage to around £200,000/week and the deal contains no release clause. This puts Liverpool in a strong position should potential suitors step up their interest in the future.

Klopp said: “I think this news can be seen for what it is: rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly for the team and the club last season. It demonstrates two things very clearly also – his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him. We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfil all their professional dreams and ambitions – we are working hard together to achieve this.”

Roberto Firmino signed a new contract last term and with Sadio Mane also expected to seal a new deal soon, Liverpool have secured the futures of their terrific trio for the foreseeable future.