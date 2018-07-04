Manchester United complete goalkeeper Lee Grant signing

Manchester United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke City on a two-year deal.

The 35-year-old, who previously had two spells with Derby County and has also kept goal for Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley, had impressed in the Premier League over the past two years with Stoke.

The move opens the door for third choice goalkeeper Joel Pereira to leave Old Trafford on loan to gain some experience during the 2018/19 season.

Grant only played three league games last season after playing second fiddle to Jack Butland for much of a campaign that saw Stoke relegated to the Championship after a decade-long stay in the top flight.

United have been on the lookout for a suitable third-choice to complement David de Gea and Sergio Romero after deciding to give Pereira the opportunity to play games elsewhere.

In related goalkeeper news at United, Sam Johnstone completed a £6.5m move – potentially rising to £10m – to West Brom after spending the last 18 months at Aston Villa.