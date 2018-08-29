Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson set for Hoffenheim loan switch

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson is expected to join Hoffenheim on a season-long loan deal, according to a report in Goal.

The 18-year-old is out of contract at the Emirates next summer but is expected to sign a new contract at the club before moving on to Germany.

With the likes of Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck favoured above Nelson in the pecking order at Emirates Stadium, he has made the decision to move in an attempt to secure regular first-team football.

He will follow his compatriot Jadon Sancho, who joined Borussia Dortmund last year after leaving Manchester City and is quickly becoming one of the top young players in Germany’s top flight.

Nelson was awarded the Premier League 2 Player of the Year award last season following his 10 goals which saw Arsenal win the league at that level.