Xherdan Shaqiri happy to ‘play every forward position’ under Jurgen Klopp

Xherdan Shaqiri has said Liverpool’s style of play is “perfect” for him and hopes his versatility can lead to regular opportunities.

Shaqiri moved to Anfield this summer after Liverpool triggered a £13 million release clause in his Stoke City contract as Jurgen Klopp sought extra depth in his forward line.

The Switzerland international appeared as a second-half substitute in Liverpool’s win over West Ham United on the opening weekend of the Premier League, but is still awaiting his first competitive start for the Reds.

“The manager has brought a few players in this summer with very good quality who are going to help a lot,” Shaqiri told Liverpool’s matchday programme.

“This team needed a little competition in various positions because that makes you better and makes you stronger so I am looking forward to the season and we have started very well.

“I believe that I can play every position along the frontline and the coach knows that.

“I played every position in the friendlies: I played as a nine, I played as a 10 and I’ve played as a winger, although with the coach you don’t really have wingers as you change positions every time with one player going inside and another player going out.

“That’s really good and I like the football the way the coach plays. It is perfect football for me too.”