Yaya Toure passes medical in London, says agent

Yaya Toure has passed a medical in London and is on the verge of joining a new club according to his agent.

The 35-year-old has been without a club since his release from Manchester City in the summer. His agent Dimitry Seluk has claimed Toure is close to a new club but has denied suggestions West Ham are in the running.

Manuel Pellegrini, who won the league with Toure at Manchester City in 2014 had been linked with a move.

🔥🔥🔥 Toure @YayaToure has passed a medical in London. Yaya is close to signing a new contract. — Dimitry Seluk (@dmitriseluk) August 28, 2018

It's not West Ham, 100%.

Yaya is a champion. The last place is not for him 😃 https://t.co/eDGeI0EvFf — Dimitry Seluk (@dmitriseluk) August 28, 2018

https://twitter.com/dmitriseluk/status/1034573037541253122

Earlier in the summer, Toure’s agent claimed the former Barcelona man was available to join one of Manchester City’s rivals for £1-a-week to prove to Guardiola that he can still play the top level.