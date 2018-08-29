Yaya Toure passes medical in London, says agent

Aanu Adeoye

Yaya Toure has passed a medical in London and is on the verge of joining a new club according to his agent.

The 35-year-old has been without a club since his release from Manchester City in the summer. His agent Dimitry Seluk has claimed Toure is close to a new club but has denied suggestions West Ham are in the running.

Manuel Pellegrini, who won the league with Toure at Manchester City in 2014 had been linked with a move.

https://twitter.com/dmitriseluk/status/1034573037541253122

Earlier in the summer, Toure’s agent claimed the former Barcelona man was available to join one of Manchester City’s rivals for £1-a-week to prove to Guardiola that he can still play the top level.

