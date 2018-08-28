Mohamed Salah reignites feud with Egypt FA over image rights

Aanu Adeoye

Mohamed Salah breathed new life into a dispute with Egypt’s football association by accusing them of ignoring his complaints over image rights.

The 26-year-old Liverpool forward was upset in April when his image was used to promote Egypt’s official sponsor WE; Salah has a sponsorship deal with Vodafone.

“It’s normal that a football federation seeks to solve the problems of its players so they can feel comfortable,” Salah wrote on Twitter. “But in fact, what I see is exactly the opposite.

“It is not normal that my messages and my lawyer’s messages are ignored. I don’t know why all this [is happening]. Do you not have time to respond to us?!”

The Egyptian Football Association said in a statement it would address a letter sent by Salah’s lawyer, Ramy Abbas, on Monday.

Abbas tweeted: “We asked for guarantees regarding Mohamed’s wellbeing whilst with the national team, and assurances that the image rights violations wouldn’t happen again. That’s all. They have yet to respond.”

