Mohamed Salah reignites feud with Egypt FA over image rights

Mohamed Salah breathed new life into a dispute with Egypt’s football association by accusing them of ignoring his complaints over image rights.

The 26-year-old Liverpool forward was upset in April when his image was used to promote Egypt’s official sponsor WE; Salah has a sponsorship deal with Vodafone.

“It’s normal that a football federation seeks to solve the problems of its players so they can feel comfortable,” Salah wrote on Twitter. “But in fact, what I see is exactly the opposite.

“It is not normal that my messages and my lawyer’s messages are ignored. I don’t know why all this [is happening]. Do you not have time to respond to us?!”

الطبيعي أن أي اتحاد كرة يسعى لحل مشاكل لاعبيه حتى يوفروا له الراحة.. لكن في الحقيقة ما أراه عكس ذلك تمامًا.. ليس من الطبيعي أن يتم تجاهل رسائلي ورسائل المحامي الخاص بي … لا أدري لماذا كل هذا؟ أليس لديكم الوقت الكافي للرد علينا؟! — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 26, 2018

The Egyptian Football Association said in a statement it would address a letter sent by Salah’s lawyer, Ramy Abbas, on Monday.

Abbas tweeted: “We asked for guarantees regarding Mohamed’s wellbeing whilst with the national team, and assurances that the image rights violations wouldn’t happen again. That’s all. They have yet to respond.”