Fenerbahce deny making move for Tottenham’s Sissoko

Fenerbahce have denied reports linking them with a move for Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko.

Reports in British and French media in the past few days have claimed the Turkish club have been attempting to sign the midfielder on loan.

The French international was not in Spurs’ squad for Monday’s 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“In the public opinion, the news that we are attempting to transfer Moussa Sissoko … does not reflect the truth,” Fenerbahce said in a statement.

“Regarding a transfer of Moussa Sissoko to our club, there has been no contact with the player, the manager or the club.”

Sissoko signed for Tottenham in a £30m deal in 2016 and has struggled to establish himself in Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

He has made 25 Premier League starts in two years and 35 more as a sub, playing at either right-wing or central midfield.

He has three years left on his Spurs deal, which sees the club pay Newcastle five instalments of £6m per year.