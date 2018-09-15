Corentin Tolisso suffers knee injury in costly Bayern victory

Bayern Munich have been handed a significant blow as Corentin Tolisso suffered a knee injury during the club’s 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

The World Cup winning midfielder sustained an injury to his right knee in a tackle with Leverkusen’s Kevin Volland shortly before half-time.

James Rodriguez replaced Tolisso and scored Bayern’s third goal in the 89th minute, as Kovac’s side made it three wins from as many Bundesliga games.

Tolisso was not the only Bayern player injured as right back Rafinha was also forced off with ten minutes to go after Karim Bellarabi’s horror tackle that saw him sent off. The exact nature of the Brazilian’s injury has yet to be diagnosed.

“The only things that hurt are my two players’ injuries. I hope tonight it won’t turn out as bad as it’s looking at the moment,” Niko Kovac commented on the injuries at the post-match press conference.

The coach did not exclude a cruciate ligament rupture in case of the Frenchman, “but we can’t say anything at this point,” explained the 46-year-old, who added that the foul on Rafinha was “not only red but double red. A foul against the standing leg, you can’t react then.”

Bayern begin their Champions League campaign away at Benfica on Wednesday.