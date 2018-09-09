Antoine Griezmann says he’ll join Inter Miami if David Beckham calls

Antoine Griezmann has said he would be willing to move to the United States to play in MLS for new side Inter Miami if David Beckham wanted him to.

Beckham finally revealed the name of his MLS franchise this week after years of background work, and with the club set to begin playing competitive football in 2020, rumours have begun circulating over the calibre of players that would sign up.

And Griezmann has now revealed that he would be willing to move to America were he to be asked, though he says that Miami is not his only possible destination.

“If Beckham wants me in his club, then I’ll go,” he told L’Equipe.

“I want to finish my career in the US. I don’t know yet if it’s going to be in Miami or Los Angeles.

“They are two great cities. I like the mentality and the show culture of the US.”