Uefa to introduce third club competition alongside Champions League and Europa League

Uefa are set to introduce a third European club competition starting from the 2021/22 season pending the final approval from the executive committee, Uefa competitions committee executive Andrea Agnelli has confirmed.

The move has been in the works for some time as Uefa looks to maximise the commercial potential of its top sides while continuing to reward domestic success with continental competition.

Agnelli was speaking at the general assembly of the European Clubs Association, a group that represents the interests of the continent’s biggest teams.

He said: “Pending approval of the Uefa executive committee, the ‘green light’ has been given to introduce a third competition.

“This would bring the overall number of clubs in European competition to 96, as of the 2021/22 season.”