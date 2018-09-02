Arsenal’s Mustafi faces potential ban for goal celebration

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could be fined by the FA after celebrating by making the shape of the Albanian double-headed eagle against Cardiff City.

The 26-year-old defender opened the scoring at the Cardiff City Stadium after rising highest to nod home Granit Xhaka’s corner and celebrated by making the political gesture.

Xhaka and Switzerland team-mate Xherdan Shaqiri were both punished by FIFA at the World Cup for the celebration during their 2-1 win over Serbia.

The Swiss duo could have faced match bans, but instead both were fined £7,600 ($9,850) for making the Albanian eagle hand gesture. Switzerland captain and new Arsenal signing Stephan Lichtsteiner was also fined £3,700 ($4,795) for his part in the goal celebrations at the World Cup.

Now, Mustafi could be in hot water in England after repeating the celebration, in reference to his own ancestry, coming from an Albanian family who moved to .

The International Football Association Board’s laws of the game state that players must refrain from “using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures” or “gesturing in a provocative, derisory or inflammatory way”.

Celebrations also should not reference “any local, regional, national or international political party/organisation/group, etc” or “any specific political act/event”.

The FA will then decide on punishment and can sanction either the player or team if they decide an offence has been committed.