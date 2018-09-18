Ivan Gazidis resigns as Arsenal Chief Executive to join AC Milan

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has resigned from his post and is now set to take up a position with AC Milan.

Arsenal confirmed the news on Tuesday morning via social media after months of speculation over the South African’s future.

Raul Sanllehi and Vinai Venkatesham appointed head of football and managing director respectively, as Ivan Gazidis leaves for A.C. Milan — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 18, 2018

Raul Sanllehi, the club’s head of football relations, has been appointed as head of football, and Vinai Venkatesham currently chief commercial officer, becomes managing director.

Josh Kroenke, deputy chairman of Arsenal’s majority owner Kroenke Sports and Entertainment UK, said: “It has been a pleasure working with Ivan. We will miss the wisdom, insight, and energy he brought to our club on a daily basis over the past decade. We are confident we have outstanding people in Raul and Vinai, and we look forward to working with them and coach Unai Emery to continue to move the club forward on and off the pitch.”