Barcelona’s Luis Suarez opens door for possible Pogba move

Luis Suarez has said Paul Pogba would be welcome at Barcelona as the Manchester United midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Suarez becomes the second Blaugrana player to state that the Frenchman would be greeted with open arms at Camp Nou following Gerard Pique’s similar statement.

Pogba’s relationship with manager Jose Mourinho is said to be fractious, with the World Cup winner reportedly open to a move away from a Manchester side which has struggled in the early stages of the season.

As such, Suarez feels that a move to the Spanish champions would be a good fit should the 25-year-old make the switch at some point in the future.

“Pogba is an elite player – he has won everything,” the Uruguayan told RAC1 .

“He has a lot of quality and he is a key player for United.

“I think he would like to be competing for more [silverware] than he is at the moment. He may not be a Barca player yet, but he would always be welcome.”