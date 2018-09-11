Chelsea coach continues attack on Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris

Chelsea coach Christophe Lollichon believes those who praise Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris “live in a dream world” as he continued his criticism of the World Cup winner.

Lollichon hit out at Lloris last week, claiming that Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was far superior.

Chelsea’s goalkeeping coach has since reiterated his belief that Lloris is not at the elite level many claim he is.

“People live in a dream world when it comes to Lloris a bit too much, but for me Areola is above,” he told Le Figaro.

“Against Germany, he was positionally very good and in his ability to come out.

“It’s the basis of all goalkeepers, but not everyone does it well. He’s pro-active in his anticipation.”