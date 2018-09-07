Jorginho agent claims midfielder agreed Manchester City move before joining Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho agreed to terms of a move to Manchester City before his eventual transfer from Napoli to the London club but the English champions couldn’t reach a deal with the Serie A side, according to the player’s agent.

The Italy international signed for the Blues for £52m after leaving Serie A, following Maurizio Sarri to the club who left Naples to replace Antonio Conte as manager this summer.

The 26-year-old has made an impressive start to life in Chelsea blue but the club weren’t his first choice destination having been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium for the better part of the past year.

“It was all done with Jorginho. There was an agreement, but there was no agreement between the clubs. All parties have to agree, and one did not,” Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Then Chelsea asked what the situation was after Sarri arrived and Jorginho went to London.”

Jorginho has since put the disappointment behind him, says his agent, and is now enjoying life at Stamford Bridge.

“He’s really enjoying it at Chelsea, the team is on a roll and has won four matches out of four,” added Santos. “It’s a great start.

“Going to Chelsea was a unique opportunity, the career of a player is very short and now we hope for the best.”