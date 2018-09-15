Maurizio Sarri open to John Terry joining Chelsea coaching staff

Maurizio Sarri is open to the prospect of John Terry joining his coaching staff at Chelsea but fears the club’s former captain is intent upon playing for another season before he turns his attention to life in the dugout.

Terry, who spent last season at Aston Villa but is a free agent, turned down a two-year contract at Spartak Moscow this week after indicating it would not be the right move for his family.

Terry has been maintaining his fitness at Chelsea’s Cobham training complex and is working towards his Uefa A licence, with Sarri having spoken with the former England centre-half before the switch to Russia fell through.

Sarri, asked whether he would welcome the possibility of adding Terry to his backroom staff, said: “Yes, of course, but the last time I spoke with him, a week ago, he told me he wants to play for another season. But I don’t know the situation now. Chelsea is his home, of course. For sure, he would be a point of reference for me. For everybody here, I think. His presence alone [would be]. This is John Terry’s home.

“It’s up to him. I am very open with him because he is the history of the club. He has won everything with the club, so it’s up to him. But I don’t know [if it is possible]. He told me a lot of things, that he wants to play, so I’d have to speak to him again.”