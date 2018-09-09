Harry Maguire commits future to Leicester with new five-year deal

Harry Maguire has committed his long-term future to Leicester City by signing a new five-year contract on improved terms in the wake of last summer’s interest from Manchester United.

The defender, a £17m arrival from Hull a year ago, played every minute of the club’s Premier League campaign last season before impressing with England at the World Cup to prompt interest from Manchester United who were apparently interested in paying up to £75m for his services.

“Ever since I came to this club I’ve always reiterated how good they’ve been to me,” said Maguire, who is now committed to Leicester until 2023.

“They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot. I owe them a lot and I’m looking forward to the future.

“It’s massive. Obviously the chairman has come and he wanted to reward me with a good contract and add a few more years to the contract, so it’s nice to have that security behind me but now I am looking forward to the season ahead.”