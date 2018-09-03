Klopp ‘really happy’ with Alisson error and defends his goalkeeper

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is “really happy” Alisson had made his first mistake for the club after the goalkeeper’s howler gifted Leicester City a route back into the game.

The Brazilian international was caught in possession by Kelechi Iheanacho when trying to dribble past the striker who set up Rachid Ghezzal for an easy finish into a largely unguarded net.

Alisson, 25, had impressed in his opening games for Liverpool, the club he joined from Roma in a reported £66.8 million deal that briefly made him the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.

Klopp dismissed any suggestions the goalkeeper was arrogant, the German saying he was glad the mistake had occurred.

“He is 0.0 per cent arrogant, but he’s confident and he can do it. It’s like when our centre-halves play passes,” he said.

“They have to play passes and defend and all that stuff. I don’t look for anyone responsible, the final one was Alisson but we should have cleared the situation before.

“It wasn’t a situation where you pass the ball back. We make decisions in a second and in a second you realise, ‘That was the wrong one’.

“I think that was this situation. To be 100 per cent honest I am really happy it happened, because we don’t have to wait for it now.”