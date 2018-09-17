Liverpool’s Firmino facing further tests ahead of PSG opener

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is facing further tests to determine his availability for his side’s Champions League fixture against Paris Saint Germain at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Brazil attacker was forced to leave the pitch in the latter stages of Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday after sustaining a bizarre injury.

Spurs centre-back Jan Vertonghen accidentally gouged Firmino’s left eye, as shocking images revealed soon after his departure, which left the 26-year-old hospital bound.

“No idea, to be honest. He is much better,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said when asked of Firmino’s chances.

“We all saw the picture and we were massively worried. But all these worries are away so he will be fine. If he will be fine for tomorrow, I don’t know in the moment.

“We are obviously in close contact with him and it improved already – but in this moment I can’t say if he will be available for tomorrow.”