Leroy Sane withdraws from Germany squad after chat with Joachim Low

Leroy Sane will miss Germany’s friendly with Peru on Sunday after leaving the team’s hotel for “private reasons”, the German FA, DFB, has announced.

The 22-year-old who was surprisingly left out of Germany’s World Cup squad in the summer made a seven-minute cameo in his side’s Uefa Nations League 0-0 opener against world champions France on Thursday.

Sane has endured a difficult few months since being nominated for various individual Premier League awards at the end of last season and has lost his place in Manchester City’s starting XI.

Germany confirmed Sane did have discussions with national team coach Joachim Low before leaving their hotel on Friday.

Following discussions with head coach Joachim Löw, Leroy Sane has left the team hotel in Munich for private reasons and will not be available for the Germany vs Peru match.

It remains unclear as to why Sane – whose attitude was questioned earlier in the week by Germany team-mate Toni Kroos – has left, although Bild have suggested it is because his girlfriend is expecting a child in the coming days.

Sane has 13 caps to his name so far.