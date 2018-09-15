Manchester City sweating on Sergio Aguero fitness for Champions League opener

Manchester City could be without the services of Sergio Aguero for their Champions League opener against Lyon on Wednesday after the star striker picked up an ankle injury on Saturday.

Aguero hurt his ankle in City’s 3-0 Premier League triumph over Fulham and will now undergo checks by the club’s medical staff according to manager Pep Guardiola.

“It was something in the ankle,” Guardiola told the press after the game.

“He went up to head a cross and when he fell down, he felt something.”

Aguero was replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 53rd minute shortly after laying on an easy tap-in for Raheem Sterling to score the champions’ third goal.

“He finished the first half and started the second half a bit uncomfortable,” Guardiola continued.

“He could have played on but with us winning 3-0, we did not want to take a risk (so he was substituted). We will see tomorrow (if he can play on Wednesday).”