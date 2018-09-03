Yaya Toure completes Olympiakos return for second spell in Greece

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has completed his move to Olympiakos after being released at the end of his contract with the Premier League champions at the end of last season.

Toure left the Greek club in 2006 for Monaco, and was welcomed back by the fans who lit flares and he went on the pitch after their 5-0 win over PAS Giannina on Sunday.

“It is an honour to be back at Olympiacos,” Toure said.

It is an honour to be back at @olympiacos_org ! 😊 When I left in 2006 I said I would come back and I am delighted to keep my word. 🙌🏾 FULL STATEMENT here: https://t.co/fBBwNFNLi7#YayaIsBack pic.twitter.com/hTG7DysRet — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) September 2, 2018

“When I left in 2006 I said I would come back and I am delighted to keep my word. I had offers from lots of clubs across Europe, Asia and the USA. Ultimately, I made my decision based on the special relationship I have with this incredible club.

“I am as hungry for success now as I was when I first arrived here many years ago and I cannot wait to help the club win the trophies the great fans of Olympiacos deserve.

“It is now time to let my football do the talking once again. Let’s do this!”

The 35-year-old helped Olympiakos to a domestic double and will be hoping to lead his side back to the summit after they finished third in the Greek Super League last season behind PAOK and champions AEK Athens.