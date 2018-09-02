Manchester United fans pay for anti-Woodward banner on plane before Burnley win

A group of disillusioned Manchester United fans paid for a plane to display a banner branding executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward as a “specialist in failure” just before the club’s kickoff against Burnley on Sunday.

The United fan group known as ‘A Voice from the Terrace’ arranged for the banner to be unfurled with Woodward being blamed for the club’s slow start to the 2018/19 campaign.

United suffered back-to-back league defeats against Brighton and Tottenham following a summer of discontent between manager Jose Mourinho and the board.

This is not the first time United fans have used the medium of a plane banner to make their voices heard.

A banner with the words ‘David Moyes – The Wrong One’ flew over Old Trafford as United took on Aston Villa.

Moyes was sacked a month after the stunt bringing an end to the Scotsman’s poor spell in charge of the 20-time league champions.