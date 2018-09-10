Zinedine Zidane hints at coaching return amid Manchester United talk

Zinedine Zidane has dropped the biggest hint yet as to when he’ll return to football management with the former Real Madrid manager revealing that he plans to return to management “soon”.

The Frenchman has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2017/18 campaign after winning the third of three consecutive Champions League titles in May.

The 46-year-old who has been linked with Jose Mourinho’s job at Manchester United in recent times, and Zidane now seems ready for a return.

“Certainly I’ll be coaching again soon because it’s what I like doing and what I’ve done all my life.” Zidane told TVE.

Mourinho has claimed it will cost Manchester United a fortune to sack him but if he is unable to turn his side’s bad start to the season around, Zidane would certainly be an attractive option to the powers that be at Old Trafford.

A spell with Real is the only top-level experience taken in by the World Cup winner, but he proved himself capable at the Santiago Bernabeu and is well respected throughout the game.