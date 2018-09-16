Cristiano Ronaldo opens account as Juventus edge past Sassuolo

Cristiano Ronaldo opened his long-awaited account for new club Juventus with two goals in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium.

The reigning Player of the Year, who had gone 320 minutes in the black and white colours of the Old Lady without a goal, found himself in the right place at the right time to prod home on the 50th minute mark after the visitors made a mess of clearing their lines from a corner, with the ball rebounding kindly to Ronaldo off the post for the 33-year-old to tap into an empty net.

In a statistical quirk, it took Ronaldo 28 shots to score his first goal for Juventus, the same number of shots he took before scoring his first league goal for Real Madrid last term.

Ronaldo then doubled his side’s lead ten minutes later with a more assured finish to the bottom corner after a Juventus counterattack saw him freed by Sami Khedira.

Khouma Babacar later struck in injury time for Sassuolo, with Douglas Costa also seeing red when he spat at Sassuolo striker Federico Di Francesco.