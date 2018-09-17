Douglas Costa faces lengthy ban and Juventus fine after red card for spitting

The Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, said the winger Douglas Costa will be fined by the club after he was sent off for spitting at a Sassuolo opponent on Sunday, marring a 2-1 Serie A win in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goals for the club.

Costa, who faces a lengthy ban, was dismissed for spitting at Federico Di Francesco after a running feud in which the Brazilian also elbowed and head-butted the Sassuolo player.

“Even if he was fouled, these episodes must not happen,” Allegri said.

“We mustn’t fall for provocation. The game was winding down, we had it in the bag and, instead, we stopped playing as a team, everyone wanted to dribble a bit. Then the other team gets back into the game, some players get irritated and that sort of thing happens.”

Allegri added: “It’s only right that [Costa] is fined and he certainly will be. I was surprised by his reaction. We have suffered a goal, a red card and a suspension which will be long.”