Willian ‘never wanted to leave Chelsea’ despite numerous exit rumours

Willian claims to have “never said that I want to leave Chelsea”, with the Brazilian having been heavily linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 30-year-old forward established himself as a key figure at Stamford Bridge during the 2017/18 campaign, with regular game time allowing him to find consistency in his game.

A personal best return of 13 goals was recorded as a result, along with eight assists across Premier League and Champions League competition.

Willian was linked with a number of clubs in the off season amid talk of a rift with ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

“A lot of people they say a lot of things in the press, but I never said that I want to leave Chelsea, never,” Willian told Chelsea’s official website.

“Always I say that I want to stay at Chelsea as long as possible, and I am happy to stay here.”

“When I arrived here my plan was to stay here as long as possible and now I am here five years I hope to stay five more!” Willian added.

“I know I have two years of contract left but I hope to stay more years in the Premier League.

“I am very happy to be here five years. I have won titles and played a lot of games with a lot of happy moments, and a few sad moments as well but that is part of football, but these five years have been very good for me and I am proud to be a Chelsea player.”