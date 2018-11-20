Arsenal confirm Super League discussions after leaks

Arsenal have confirmed they were involved in discussions over a breakaway European Super League, but have insisted they do not want to abandon the Premier League.

German magazine Der Spiegel have reported that some of the continent’s biggest clubs have been in talks about breaking free from the Champions League, and possibly their domestic leagues as well, to form a new competition.

The competition would feature 16 of Europe’s biggest sides, who have grown tired of sharing revenues with smaller clubs in their domestic leagues and the Champions League.

The allegations were based on documents purportedly attained from whistle-blowers Football Leaks.

Though he has acknowledged the talks, Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham insists he does not want to be a part of any competition that could damage the Premier League.

“Arsenal aren’t or never have been interested in playing in any competition that weakens the Premier League,” Venkatesham said.

“The Premier League is the world’s leading league in the leading sport, we don’t want to do anything to damage the Premier League.

“I see these articles that Arsenal want to break away, we never want to do any of that. But we also have to recognise we have to be in these conversations or we wouldn’t be responsible.

“We have to be in the conversations, it doesn’t necessarily mean we support them.”

Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi said: “Not in the short term because we have an agreement with UEFA right now – but I don’t know what the future will bring because the future writes itself.

“I don’t envision, not in the short term or medium term, radical change.

“But what I can assure you is, we think the current situation is an optimal situation. We are very proud to be in the Premier League.”