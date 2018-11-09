Arsenal fear Danny Welbeck could be out for long time with injury

Arsenal fear forward Danny Welbeck has suffered a “very big injury” after he was carried off on a stretcher during his side’s Europa League game against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

It ended goalless at Emirates Stadium as the Gunners secured a place in the last 32, but the match was overshadowed by the 27-year-old England international’s ankle injury.

“He is at the hospital. The news is that we are going to wait, but we think it’s a serious injury,” said Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

“Every injury is different. This could be a break of something in the ankle.

“It’s clear that we’re with him in these minutes. He’s a very good person and his commitment with us is very big.

“It’s a very big injury for him, for us, for all people who like and love him as a person.”

Welbeck was hurt in the 25th minute when he jumped for a header and landed badly on his right ankle.

He received oxygen and had his leg in a protective brace as he was taken off the pitch, with up to 10 medical staff around him as he received treatment.

Some of Welbeck’s team-mates were also visibly affected by the incident.

“They saw it was a big injury,” added Emery.

“When you are playing football, when you are playing in competitive matches, it can happen. You don’t want it to happen, but this is our profession.”