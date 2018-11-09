Arsenal fear Danny Welbeck could be out for long time with injury

Aanu Adeoye

Arsenal fear forward Danny Welbeck has suffered a “very big injury” after he was carried off on a stretcher during his side’s Europa League game against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

It ended goalless at Emirates Stadium as the Gunners secured a place in the last 32, but the match was overshadowed by the 27-year-old England international’s ankle injury.

“He is at the hospital. The news is that we are going to wait, but we think it’s a serious injury,” said Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

“Every injury is different. This could be a break of something in the ankle.

“It’s clear that we’re with him in these minutes. He’s a very good person and his commitment with us is very big.

“It’s a very big injury for him, for us, for all people who like and love him as a person.”

Welbeck was hurt in the 25th minute when he jumped for a header and landed badly on his right ankle.

He received oxygen and had his leg in a protective brace as he was taken off the pitch, with up to 10 medical staff around him as he received treatment.

Some of Welbeck’s team-mates were also visibly affected by the incident.

“They saw it was a big injury,” added Emery.

“When you are playing football, when you are playing in competitive matches, it can happen. You don’t want it to happen, but this is our profession.”

Related posts

Leave a Comment