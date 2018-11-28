Arsenal’s Europa League match with Vorskla Poltava in doubt after venue switch

Arsenal’s Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava on Thursday is in doubt after the Ukrainian side said they could not guarantee they would be able to fulfil the fixture after a late venue change.

Thursday’s fixture was moved from Poltava to Kiev on Tuesday after the Ukrainian parliament voted to introduce martial law in parts of the country, not including either city.

Vorskla vice president Oleh Lysak says the club hasn’t received confirmation from the Olympic Stadium that it will host the game. There are also unresolved questions about how ticket sales for two stadiums can be managed.

Lysak says “the Olympic Stadium hasn’t given us any kind of confirmation or any other kind of answer.”